Roller-coaster temperatures this week in Twin Cities

The Twin Cities metro is in for some late-winter temperature whiplash this week.

Monday will be chilly, with highs pushing the lower 20s after a very cold morning.

On Tuesday, temperatures will briefly spike into the 30s and low 40s. Light snow is possible north of Interstate 94.

Wednesday will be cooler again, with highs in the lower 20s and north winds. There's a chance for more snow Wednesday night, mainly to the south.

Temperatures will rebound to the mid-30s on Thursday.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 40s, but then another cooldown hits as we head into the weekend.