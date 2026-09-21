Showers in southern Minnesota Monday, but Twin Cities to be mostly dry, chilly

Monday is expected to be mostly dry and cool, with a few scattered showers in southern Minnesota amid a cool stretch.

The Twin Cities could see a few droplets, but it'll mostly be cloudy and chilly. On Tuesday, the sun will likely break through and highs will be in the upper 60s.

The rain chance returns on Thursday mostly in western Minnesota. A few showers could develop over the weekend, but then a drier and warmer trend take over.