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Weather Forecast

Showers in southern Minnesota Monday, but Twin Cities to be mostly dry, chilly

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Monday is expected to be mostly dry and cool, with a few scattered showers in southern Minnesota amid a cool stretch.

The Twin Cities could see a few droplets, but it'll mostly be cloudy and chilly. On Tuesday, the sun will likely break through and highs will be in the upper 60s.

The rain chance returns on Thursday mostly in western Minnesota. A few showers could develop over the weekend, but then a drier and warmer trend take over.

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