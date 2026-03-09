Warm, cloudy Monday before slushy week of rain and snow

Spring-like weather will continue on Monday before a stretch of rainy and snowy days.

Temps will reach the mid-50s, though clouds will start to cover what will begin as a sunny day.

A narrow band of snow could develop across central Minnesota and northern Wisconsin into the evening hours. There's a chance for light accumulation.

On Tuesday, another system is expected to bring some rain, which could transition into some light snow overnight. That pattern could continue Thursday and Friday, as another system could bring snow to the north and rain to southern Minnesota, along with strong winds.