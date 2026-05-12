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Red flag warning in western Minnesota Tuesday, windy and warm in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Expect breezy winds, highs in the 70s and sunshine in the Twin Cities on Tuesday, with fire danger out west.

A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for parts of western, central and southern Minnesota. The National Weather Service forecasts "critical fire weather conditions."

Wednesday will be dry and warmer, with lighter winds and highs climbing into the 70s.

The warming continues Thursday, with increasing clouds and a late chance for showers or storms.

The weekend is looking warm and increasingly unsettled.

Next week, highs should push into the upper 70s and 80s as a more active spring pattern returns.

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