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Weather Forecast

Soaker to start the week in Twin Cities, then a cooler, drier stretch

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Monday will be a rainy day across Minnesota, then a cooler stretch will settle in.

The Twin Cities will see periods of rain with a few thunderstorms. Areas to the south and east could see some stronger storms. The metro could see an inch of rain or more.

WCCO

Highs will top out in the mid-60s.

The rain will end early on Tuesday, then things will turn cooler and drier. Highs should be around 60 for the rest of the work week.

Over the weekend, highs could climb close to 70.

The long-range forecast shows a gradual warming trend as May begins.

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