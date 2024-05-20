Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Rain will move out of Minnesota Monday morning before returning later on

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 20, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 20, 2024 03:29

MINNEAPOLIS — After the rain wraps up Monday morning, the Twin Cities will have some dry time before another system arrives in the evening.

A system moving eastward should clear out by midmorning, leaving some time for the sun to shine through in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 70s.

Later on, a cold front to the south will stall, bringing another system our way Monday night into Tuesday morning. This system will feature more widespread heavy rain, storms and gusty winds. In southwestern Minnesota, things could turn severe.

We'll have another break from the rain late Wednesday into Thursday before a third system looks to arrive on Friday. By the end of the week, rain totals should be in the 2 to 4 inch range.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-60s by midweek.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on May 20, 2024 / 5:42 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.