Rain will move out of Minnesota Monday morning before returning later on

MINNEAPOLIS — After the rain wraps up Monday morning, the Twin Cities will have some dry time before another system arrives in the evening.

A system moving eastward should clear out by midmorning, leaving some time for the sun to shine through in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper 70s.

Later on, a cold front to the south will stall, bringing another system our way Monday night into Tuesday morning. This system will feature more widespread heavy rain, storms and gusty winds. In southwestern Minnesota, things could turn severe.

We'll have another break from the rain late Wednesday into Thursday before a third system looks to arrive on Friday. By the end of the week, rain totals should be in the 2 to 4 inch range.

Temperatures will cool to the mid-60s by midweek.