Rain for southern Minnesota Wednesday, mostly dry in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 27, 2025

Southern Minnesota could see scattered showers and weak storms on Wednesday as highs climb close to 80 in the Twin Cities.

That rain should hit through the morning hours and move into western Wisconsin by evening. It's possible the greater metro could get clipped. Nothing severe is expected.

Highs will hover in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds most days. Labor Day will bring warmer temps and our next best chance at rain.