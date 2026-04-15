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Quiet, warm Wednesday ahead for Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Wednesday will be mostly quiet in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 60s and some sunshine.

Some spots will see fog early, especially north of the metro. Southern Minnesota could see a few isolated showers later in the day. Shower chances increase Wednesday night.

Thursday will be warm and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s and mostly dry conditions.

Our next significant system is on track to arrive Friday afternoon, with showers and a few strong to severe storms possible.

Temperatures will drop significantly heading into Saturday, and rain may mix with wet snow as the weekend begins. Little to no accumulation is expected.

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