Quiet, warm Wednesday ahead for Twin Cities

Wednesday will be mostly quiet in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 60s and some sunshine.

Some spots will see fog early, especially north of the metro. Southern Minnesota could see a few isolated showers later in the day. Shower chances increase Wednesday night.

Thursday will be warm and partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s and mostly dry conditions.

Our next significant system is on track to arrive Friday afternoon, with showers and a few strong to severe storms possible.

Temperatures will drop significantly heading into Saturday, and rain may mix with wet snow as the weekend begins. Little to no accumulation is expected.