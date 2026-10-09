Summerlike weekend on tap in Twin Cities; fall returns early next week

Summerlike warmth arrives Friday in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low-to-mid 70s. A few early showers are possible in far southern Minnesota.

Saturday will bring near-record highs in the 80s with south winds gusting around 40 mph. Heat, wind and dry air raise fire concerns, especially in western Minnesota.

Sunday will be another warm one with highs in the upper 70s to low 80. However, a cold front brings a sharp cooldown late.

Fall returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. A few light showers are possible.

Rain chances increase Thursday with a stronger system, followed by cooler temperatures.