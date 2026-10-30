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Sunny Friday in Twin Cities with mostly dry Halloween weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Friday will feature plenty of sunshine in the Twin Cities with highs in the 50s, a beautiful start to the weekend.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday, mainly across southern Minnesota. Most Halloween plans look to be dry.

Sunday will be mostly dry and mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Widespread rain returns Monday and Tuesday, with at least a half inch possible across much of the area.

Rain moves out Wednesday but temperatures stay milder than normal.

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