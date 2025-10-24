Temperatures to rebound Friday after a frosty start

Freeze warnings will be in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for the southeastern part of Minnesota, as temperatures are in the 20s and 30s.

However, calm winds and sunshine during the afternoon hours will help temperatures rebound into the mid and upper 50s.

For those looking for even warmer weather, the weekend is looking to be in your favor, as highs are expected to reach closer to 60 degrees.

However, Saturday morning could start with some rain, as isolated showers move into the region late Friday night. After that, it should be a relatively dry and partly sunny weekend.

Next week, more rain is expected as an unsettled weather pattern moves in, and temperatures will be in the 50s.