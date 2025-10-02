Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Record heat possible Thursday in Minnesota; windy weekend ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2025 03:00

Highs will approach record levels on Thursday in the Twin Cities ahead of a windy weekend.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the warm stretch, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s in Minnesota.

Saturday will be hot, dry and windy with gusts between 30-40 mph. Lows will only drop to near 70 degrees overnight.

Sunday will still be warm and windy, with a front moving through at night that may bring some light showers.

Expect cooler, seasonable conditions early next week, with highs back in the 60s.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue