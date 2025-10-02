Record heat possible Thursday in Minnesota; windy weekend ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 2, 2025

Highs will approach record levels on Thursday in the Twin Cities ahead of a windy weekend.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday will be the hottest day of the warm stretch, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s in Minnesota.

Saturday will be hot, dry and windy with gusts between 30-40 mph. Lows will only drop to near 70 degrees overnight.

Sunday will still be warm and windy, with a front moving through at night that may bring some light showers.

Expect cooler, seasonable conditions early next week, with highs back in the 60s.