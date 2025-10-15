Twin Cities dry out Wednesday with solid fall feel

The Twin Cities will dry out Wednesday while maintaining a fall feel.

High temperatures will only reach into the upper 50s with light winds

Thursday brings a good chance of rain for the morning commute followed by highs in the low 70s.

Friday is kind of the opposite with a nice morning and afternoon, then a cold front rolls through with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs will still be in the 70s.

The weekend looks dry, sunny and seasonal.