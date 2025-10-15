Watch CBS News
Twin Cities dry out Wednesday with solid fall feel

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will dry out Wednesday while maintaining a fall feel.

High temperatures will only reach into the upper 50s with light winds

Thursday brings a good chance of rain for the morning commute followed by highs in the low 70s.

Friday is kind of the opposite with a nice morning and afternoon, then a cold front rolls through with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Highs will still be in the 70s.

The weekend looks dry, sunny and seasonal.

