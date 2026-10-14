More quiet fall weather Wednesday in Twin Cities; rain on deck early Thursday

Aside from perhaps a little more sunshine later, Wednesday is going to look and feel a lot like Tuesday in the Twin Cities.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with seasonable temperatures in the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning and near 60 degrees this afternoon.

The metro's next storm system arrives Thursday, reinforcing the clouds and the cooler temps. Rain moves into the metro through the morning commute and lingers into the afternoon.

The rain wraps up by evening with .25-.50 inch total, but very little for central and northern Minnesota.

Winds will pick up through Thursday evening with gusts to 35 mph, driving in more cool air for Friday.

Some showers are possible in the Arrowhead early Friday with the potential for a few flakes to mix in.

The metro will stay dry with clouds clearing into Friday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday morning will be chilly with our first good chance for frost in the metro.

Lows will be in the mid 30s with lots of sunshine, boosting temps into the low 60s by afternoon. It will be a bit breezy this weekend with gusts near 30 mph.

High pressure will drive the forecast with dry weather and pleasant temps into early next week.

Expect highs back in the upper 60s to near 70 with morning lows in the 40s.