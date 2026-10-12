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More near-record warmth Monday in Minnesota ahead of big cooldown

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Monday will bring more near-record warmth to parts of Minnesota before a big cooldown arrives at night.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s in southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, while the western part of the state will see 60s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Monday afternoon across western and central Minnesota.  

WCCO

Showers spread into northern Wisconsin Monday night as the front moves east.

Cooler fall weather settles in on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Rain chances increase Thursday, followed by a sharp cooldown. Some areas could dip below freezing Saturday morning.

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