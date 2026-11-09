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Mild Monday in the Twin Cities ahead of a cooldown

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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More clouds move into the Twin Cities on Monday, but temperatures stay mild with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

A few spotty showers are possible overnight Wednesday, mainly south and east of the metro.

Colder air settles in for Thursday and Friday with highs dropping into the lower 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Next weekend will be dry and chilly, with a slow warm-up beginning.

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