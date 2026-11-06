Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Friday; Top10WxDay ahead

A little sunshine will kick off Friday in the Twin Cities, with some clouds returning later in the day. Highs will stay in the 40s.

Saturday will get off to a chilly start before a nice rebound with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to 50s.

Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay with plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s.

The warm-up continues Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Mild temperatures stick around Tuesday through Thursday with highs mostly in the 50s. A few showers could sneak into eastern Minnesota Wednesday or Thursday, but most will stay dry.