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Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Friday; Top10WxDay ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A little sunshine will kick off Friday in the Twin Cities, with some clouds returning later in the day. Highs will stay in the 40s.

Saturday will get off to a chilly start before a nice rebound with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to 50s.

Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay with plenty of sunshine and a warmer afternoon. Highs will climb into the 50s.

The warm-up continues Monday with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Mild temperatures stick around Tuesday through Thursday with highs mostly in the 50s. A few showers could sneak into eastern Minnesota Wednesday or Thursday, but most will stay dry.

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