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Rainy weather exits Minnesota Thursday with sunny, warmer days ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A few showers will linger early Thursday in the Twin Cities before the system finally exits Minnesota. Clouds may stick around with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday will be chilly but drier, with some sunshine breaking through. Highs stay in the 40s.  

WCCO

Saturday starts out cold with lows in the 20s, but afternoon sunshine helps temperatures rebound into the upper 40s and 50s.

Sunday will be a #Top10WxDay with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the 50s. 

The warm-up continues Monday with highs reaching the low 60s. Dry weather will also stick around.

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