Friday will be very warm with highs in the low 60s across southern Minnesota.

MSP Airport could challenge a record high of 63 degrees. Expect strong south winds gust between 35-45 mph, especially near the Interstate 90 corridor.

Winds will ease Friday night with a few showers possible across central Minnesota.

WCCO

Scattered showers develop Saturday with the best chance for steady rain across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Some areas could see over a half inch.

Sunday will be much colder behind the front, with highs in the 30s and low 40s. A few snowflakes are possible in far northern and eastern areas.

Thanksgiving week will be cold and mostly dry, with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s.