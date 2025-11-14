Watch CBS News
Warm Friday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend cooldown

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday will be sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm in the Twin Cities with highs in the 60s — and near 70 along the Buffalo Ridge.

A cold front moves through early Saturday, dropping highs into the 50s with a light breeze and a small chance for a brief shower in western and central Minnesota in the early morning hours.

Sunday will be seasonable and cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Early next week, highs will drop into the 40s with a few weak chances for a spotty shower, mainly Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures hold near normal for the rest of next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

