Warm Friday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend cooldown

Friday will be sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm in the Twin Cities with highs in the 60s — and near 70 along the Buffalo Ridge.

A cold front moves through early Saturday, dropping highs into the 50s with a light breeze and a small chance for a brief shower in western and central Minnesota in the early morning hours.

Sunday will be seasonable and cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 40s.

Early next week, highs will drop into the 40s with a few weak chances for a spotty shower, mainly Monday night into Tuesday.

Temperatures hold near normal for the rest of next week with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.