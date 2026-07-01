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More morning storms in Minnesota on Wednesday, with another round later on

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Another round of morning storms is set to buffet parts of Minnesota on Wednesday.

Those storms are quickly lifting through southwestern Minnesota in the early morning and should arrive in the Twin Cities after sunrise, in the 6 a.m. hour. Damaging wind, hail and heavy rain are the main threats as those storms linger through the morning.

WCCO

A second round of storms is in store for Wednesday evening. Those should be more potent than the early salvo, and should move through in a window between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. Parts of southern and southeastern Minnesota are at the greatest risk of severe weather.

Because of the storms and clouds, temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the 80s.

Thursday will bring us back to 90 before another slight cooldown and more storms over the weekend. The heat will return early next week.

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