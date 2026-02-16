More springlike temps in Minnesota Monday, but cooldown, snow are coming

The Twin Cities will have another springlike day on Monday, but temperatures are set to fall later in the week.

Monday will be dry and very mild, with highs in the lower 50s, sunshine and more melting.

Tuesday will bring rain to the metro, highs in the 40s and more clouds. Up north, a winter storm watch will be in place from Tuesday evening to Thursday morning as snow moves in.

A sharp split on Wednesday will see rain hit the south and a wintry mix or snow for central Minnesota. The metro could see some flakes late.

Later in the week, highs will fall back into the 20s and 30s, and there will be more chances for snow.