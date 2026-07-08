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More rain heading for Twin Cities Wednesday morning

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Storms will continue on and off through the morning on Wednesday in the Twin Cities.

The metro saw storms roll through in the overnight hours, and another round is moving in from the west in the morning. There's also activity in southwestern Minnesota that should move northeast as the morning goes on.

WCCO

Things will likely clear up after lunchtime. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Dry weather will return on Thursday and stick around for some time.

A warming trend will begin on Friday, culminating in a heat wave early next week.

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