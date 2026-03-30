More 70s on Monday in Twin Cities before cooler air, rain arrive

Monday will be exceptionally warm for late March in Minnesota, but cooler air and rain are not far off.

Highs will reach the 70s in the Twin Cities, with some spots to the south pushing even warmer.

Monday night into Tuesday, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms could develop, mainly south of the metro.

Tuesday will be noticeably cooler, with highs falling back into the 40s and low 50s and drier conditions returning late.

Our next system arrives Thursday, bringing a chance of light precipitation that could mix with or change to wet snow at times. Impacts look limited.

Another round of unsettled weather is possible heading into the weekend, and temperatures will stay on the cooler side.