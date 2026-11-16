Mild, breezy week in Minnesota begins with highs in 50s on Monday

Monday will offer a mild and breezy start to the week in the Twin Cities.

It'll be mostly sunny by the afternoon, with highs in the 50s and winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

The coming days will bring more of the same, with highs remaining in the 50s and overnight lows staying above freezing for much of the area.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Mild temperatures will continue late in the week.

The weekend should bring another system with more precipitation chances — a few snowflakes could even mix in as colder air wraps in behind it.