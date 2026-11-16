Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Mild, breezy week in Minnesota begins with highs in 50s on Monday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Monday will offer a mild and breezy start to the week in the Twin Cities.

It'll be mostly sunny by the afternoon, with highs in the 50s and winds gusting 20 to 30 mph.

The coming days will bring more of the same, with highs remaining in the 50s and overnight lows staying above freezing for much of the area.

A weak system will bring a slight chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday. Mild temperatures will continue late in the week.

The weekend should bring another system with more precipitation chances — a few snowflakes could even mix in as colder air wraps in behind it.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue