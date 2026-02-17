Mild, breezy day in Twin Cities before rain and snow arrive

Tuesday will still feel springlike in the Twin Cities, with mild temperatures and rain rolling in by evening.

Highs will top out in the lower 50s and winds will be breezy.

Rain and possibly thunder will begin in the late afternoon or early evening, then change to snow overnight in parts of central Minnesota. A narrow stripe could see 1 to 3 inches, mainly north of the metro. Far north and the lake shores will have more heavy snow and aggressive winds.

WCCO

On Wednesday, many spots will get a break, but snow will linger to the north and may drop far enough south to hit the Twin Cities. Temperatures will also start easing down.

Come Thursday, colder air will settle in with another round of snow chances, mainly in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

By the weekend, we'll be back to seasonable temperatures.