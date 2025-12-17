Watch CBS News
Another mild day in Minnesota Wednesday before temperatures start to fall

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will have another mild day Wednesday before things turn colder.

Clouds and winds will increase through the afternoon, and spotty showers will move in after dinner and wrap up overnight.

Thursday will start out dry, but upper-level energy will bring a round of snow showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall all day, from the upper 30s in the morning to near 20 by dinner, with overnight lows approaching zero. Southwestern Minnesota could see wind gusts up to 60 mph, while northern Minnesota may be under blizzard conditions.

Friday will start out calm and quiet for all, but another fast clipper may throw a few snow showers across northern Minnesota in the evening. Temperatures will rebound into the 20s late in the day and stay there into Saturday before another dip into the single digits by Sunday.

Models show the potential for a few low-impact clippers over the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures look like they'll stay below freezing through next week, keeping the chances of a white Christmas high.

