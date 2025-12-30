Some midweek light snow for Minnesota before cold start to 2026

Minnesota will see a couple of rounds of light snow midweek before temperatures turn colder in time for the new year.

Tuesday will start quiet, but a quick clipper will bring light snow mainly along and north of Interstate 94. Half an inch to an inch of accumulation is possible. The best chance for snow will occur mid to late morning through lunchtime.

Another clipper will follow on Wednesday morning, bringing a wider swath of light snow with up to an inch or slightly more in spots. Both systems will be fast-moving, but pull in colder air behind them.

New Year's Day will turn cold sharply, with subzero lows and highs stuck in the single digits.

Temperatures will slowly recover over the weekend, with highs climbing back into the 20s.