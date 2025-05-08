Watch CBS News
Pleasant weather through Mother's Day in Twin Cities; real summer heat ahead

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 8, 2025
Thursday will be seasonable and sunny in the Twin Cities, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday will be breezy and warmer, with highs climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will be dry and mild with sunshine holding strong.

Mother's Day on Sunday will be warm and comfortable for any outdoor plans. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s.

Next week will be hotter and breezier with highs in the 80s and 90s, along with rising fire weather concerns.

