Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Thursday as temps finally start warming up

Thursday gets off to a cold start in the Twin Cities with patchy frost possible, then highs will reach to near 60 degrees by the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday will be mild with more clouds and a slight chance of isolated showers.

This weekend will feature comfortable spring weather overall with temperatures near seasonal levels.

Temps trend near to above normal next week with better rain chances returning by Tuesday.