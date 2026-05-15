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Weather Forecast

More heat and wind Friday in Twin Cities; stormy pattern takes over late weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Friday will be hot, dry and breezy in Minnesota with critical fire weather concerns continuing. Wind gusts between 25 to 30 mph will keep fire danger elevated, especially in western and central parts of the state.

Saturday will be a quieter start to the weekend with sunshine, lighter winds and highs near 80. A stray shower or rumble south cannot be ruled out early.

Humidity builds Sunday with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms developing, some could become strong or severe.

Monday will be wet and stormy at times with heavy rain, stronger thunderstorms and localized severe weather possible.

An active spring pattern continues into early next week with widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible, followed by cooler and greener conditions.

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