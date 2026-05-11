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Warmer, windier week ahead in Twin Cities

By
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
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Lisa Meadows,
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Monday will be breezy in the Twin Cities with highs approaching 70 degrees and an elevated fire risk.

Some light rain is possible overnight Tuesday, with highs eventually reaching into the mid-70s. It will also be dry and sunny with the fire risk still a concern.

Wednesday will be warmer with gusty afternoon winds and highs continuing to climb.

Conditions will stay breezy and warm through late week with better rain chances returning by Friday into the weekend.

Summer-like warmth settles in this weekend with highs pushing into the 80s.

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