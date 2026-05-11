Warmer, windier week ahead in Twin Cities

Monday will be breezy in the Twin Cities with highs approaching 70 degrees and an elevated fire risk.

Some light rain is possible overnight Tuesday, with highs eventually reaching into the mid-70s. It will also be dry and sunny with the fire risk still a concern.

Wednesday will be warmer with gusty afternoon winds and highs continuing to climb.

Conditions will stay breezy and warm through late week with better rain chances returning by Friday into the weekend.

Summer-like warmth settles in this weekend with highs pushing into the 80s.