Quiet, warm Thursday in Twin Cities; rain, thunderstorms Friday

Thursday gets off to another foggy start, with a dense fog advisory in effect until noon across central Minnesota.

Clouds linger but mild air pushes highs into the 50s with gradual melting.

Rain enters the picture Friday morning. A few thunderstorms are possible across southern Minnesota during the afternoon as warmer air moves north.

Colder air then arrives Friday night through Saturday morning. Rain transitions to a wintry mix and areas of wet snow. Some icy spots are possible by early Saturday which could impact travel.

Warmer air quickly returns Sunday through Monday. Sunshine and melting continue with temperatures rebounding well above normal, possibly reaching the 60s in southern Minnesota Monday.

Another system approaches in the middle of next week, bringing the potential for mixed precipitation again along with a cooler pattern returning to the Upper Midwest.