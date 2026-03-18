Quiet midweek in Twin Cities ahead of big warmup

After a weekend blizzard and another round of snow overnight, the Twin Cities is in for a big warmup.

Wednesday will be dry with highs near 40 degrees. Some low clouds or patchy fog are possible as warmer air moves over the snowpack. Expect some sunshine.

It goes without saying that the more sun we have, the more snowmelt. If we want warmer temperatures this weekend, we want more sun.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with areas of fog. A spotty sprinkle is possible, but the metro stays mostly dry.

From Thursday to Friday, milder air builds in with highs in the 40s to 50s. Snowmelt increases, though clouds may slow it at times.

Saturday will be the warmest day with highs likely in the 60s, depending on how much snow remains. The forecast is warmer and warmer for each model run.

The mild trend continues Sunday with a mix of clouds and sun. There's a small chance of a passing shower, but most stay dry.