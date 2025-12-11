More light snow possible Thursday before frigid weekend in Minnesota

Thursday will start out quiet before a round of light snow slips across the state through the afternoon.

The system will start out in southwest Minnesota, then spread east. Most spots will see less than half an inch, though areas closer to the Minnesota River and Interstate 90 may see 1 to 2 inches.

WCCO

Temperatures will top out in the teens on Thursday. Colder air takes over Friday and will continue to tighten its grip through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both feature highs near zero, with wind chills dropping into the 30 below zero range early Sunday.

Monday will bring a noticeable warm-up that will continue through the week.