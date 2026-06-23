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More storm chances Tuesday, Wednesday in the Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday in the Twin Cities as a cold front moves through.

Highs will be in the mid-70s in the metro. A few storms could produce gusty winds, hail and a very low tornado risk, mainly during the afternoon.   

WCCO

There's a marginal risk of severe weather, 1 on a scale of 5, from around Wright County and on west.

Cooler air aloft keeps scattered, disorganized showers and storms possible on Wednesday as well, especially north and east of the metro.

Thursday will be a cooler, comfortable and drier day in the 70s as high pressure briefly builds in.

The weekend will be warmer and more humid with increasing thunderstorm chances, especially late Saturday into Monday as the pattern becomes more active again.

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