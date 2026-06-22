Top10WxDay Monday in Twin Cities, storms return Tuesday

Monday is a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities, featuring a mix of sun and clouds.

Most areas stay dry with seasonable temperatures in the upper 70s. Clouds will increase.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms move through the metro Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms could produce hail and gusty winds as a cold front crosses the region.

Showers may linger into Wednesday, especially north and east of the metro, as cooler air wraps in behind the departing system.

Temperatures gradually warm back toward normal this weekend with increasing humidity and the potential for more showers and thunderstorms by late weekend.