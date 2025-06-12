Minnesota to see waves of rain, storms through Friday

Scattered showers and storms develop early Thursday in Minnesota, especially south of Interstate 94, and some storms may turn strong.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday, with an air quality alert in effect in the Twin Cities until 11 p.m. Storms will pick up around the evening and through the overnight hours.

WCCO

The heaviest rain will likely fall early Friday morning through midday. Expect widespread totals of 1-2 inches, with some spots seeing 3 inches or more.

Saturday will be dry during the day under clearing skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Sunday, clouds increase late afternoon with rain chances returning overnight. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s.

Intermittent showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the low 80s.