Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Minnesota to see waves of rain, storms through Friday

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 12, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 12, 2025 03:30

Scattered showers and storms develop early Thursday in Minnesota, especially south of Interstate 94, and some storms may turn strong.

Highs will be in the low 70s on Thursday, with an air quality alert in effect in the Twin Cities until 11 p.m. Storms will pick up around the evening and through the overnight hours.  

WCCO

The heaviest rain will likely fall early Friday morning through midday. Expect widespread totals of 1-2 inches, with some spots seeing 3 inches or more.

Saturday will be dry during the day under clearing skies. Highs will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

On Sunday, clouds increase late afternoon with rain chances returning overnight. Highs will rebound into the upper 70s.

Intermittent showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, with highs in the low 80s.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.