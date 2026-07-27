Heat advisory continues in Twin Cities through Monday night

A heat advisory remains in effect in the Twin Cities through 8 p.m. Monday, with the day's high in the low-to-mid 90s.

Humidity drops during the afternoon, making it feel better than Sunday, but still hot. There will also be some patchy wildfire smoke in the air.

Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry weather and seasonably humid conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday into Friday, with locally heavy rain possible. The day's high will be near 90 degrees.

Temperatures settle back closer to normal this weekend before heat shows signs of returning early next week.