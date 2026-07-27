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Heat advisory continues in Twin Cities through Monday night

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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A heat advisory remains in effect in the Twin Cities through 8 p.m. Monday, with the day's high in the low-to-mid 90s.

Humidity drops during the afternoon, making it feel better than Sunday, but still hot. There will also be some patchy wildfire smoke in the air.

Highs will be in the low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday with mainly dry weather and seasonably humid conditions.

Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday into Friday, with locally heavy rain possible. The day's high will be near 90 degrees.

Temperatures settle back closer to normal this weekend before heat shows signs of returning early next week. 

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