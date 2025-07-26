Corn could be the reason we're dealing hot temperatures

Corn could be responsible for our hot temps

Increased feels like temps felt all across the Corn Belt, an area touching southern Minnesota, could be because of a crop.

"Corn sweat, well, the technical term, the scientific term is evapotranspiration," says Caleb Grunzke, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Twin Cities.

Grunzke says you aren't the only one who sweats.

"In the mid to late summer as the corn is maturing, stalks want to stay cool like we do," said Grunzke. "They draw moisture out from the roots and sweat it out. As the corn sweats out, it evaporates in the air and increases moisture content in the air."

A climatologist from Iowa State told CBS News it's a process that can add up to 10 degrees to the "feels-like" temp. The map shows the United States Corn Belt, a region historically dominating the crops' production, which our state is a part of.

The entire zone is experiencing extreme heat this week, when you add the humidity from corn sweat it takes those feels like temperatures to dangerous levels.

"A forecast like this, we still feel really humid but we have a little extra help to make it feel miserable," said Grunzke.

He says the areas impacted most in Minnesota are the southern, central and western portions. Where is where the majority of Minnesota's corn can be found. According to Minnesota Corn Growers Association, roughly 16% of the state's total land area was planted with the crop in 2024. Minnesota is the fourth-largest exporter of corn in the United States.

"There's a lot of corn in the Upper Midwest," said Grunzke. "Don't be outside for an extended period of time."

Evapotranspiration happens every summer. The NWS says it ends once corn stops maturing.