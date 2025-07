NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 17, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on July 17, 2025

High pressure moves in to help whip up a #Top10WxDay in the Twin Cities on Thursday, with highs in the mid 70s, low humidity and smoke-free skies.

Storm chances return on Friday night into early Saturday. Temperatures gradually build back to summer over the weekend.

Highs return to the mid 80s by next week with heat and storm chances on the rise.