Quieter Friday in Twin Cities before light snow chance returns

Any leftover snow wraps up early Friday in the Twin Cities, with a few slick spots possible for the morning commute.

Conditions improve through the day as temperatures recover into the low-to-mid 30s.

Friday night into Saturday, a fast-moving system brings a round of light snow, mainly east of Interstate 35, with western Wisconsin most likely to see minor accumulation.

WCCO

Most locations stay under an inch of accumulation with slightly higher totals possible toward Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Cooler air settles in this weekend, with highs in the low-to-mid 20s and cold mornings in the single digits and teens.

Early next week, a brief warmup returns highs to the 30s before cooler air likely lingers deeper into mid-January.