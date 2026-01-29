Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Cold stays in charge Thursday in Minnesota before slow weekend shift

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Thursday will be another dry and cold day in the Twin Cities with some sunshine. 

Highs remain stuck in the single digits and another subzero night is ahead.

Friday will be the coldest morning of the stretch with wind chills in the teens to minus 20s, though temperatures will ease a little later in the day.

Saturday will still be cold but it's trending slightly better. Clouds increase late in the day.

There is a light snow chance late Saturday into Sunday, with minor accumulations possible.

Next week, the metro will experience gradual moderation with highs climbing back into the teens and 20s.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue