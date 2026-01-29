Cold stays in charge Thursday in Minnesota before slow weekend shift

Thursday will be another dry and cold day in the Twin Cities with some sunshine.

Highs remain stuck in the single digits and another subzero night is ahead.

Friday will be the coldest morning of the stretch with wind chills in the teens to minus 20s, though temperatures will ease a little later in the day.

Saturday will still be cold but it's trending slightly better. Clouds increase late in the day.

There is a light snow chance late Saturday into Sunday, with minor accumulations possible.

Next week, the metro will experience gradual moderation with highs climbing back into the teens and 20s.