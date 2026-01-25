Twin Cities "warms" to above zero Sunday before dangerous cold returns

Cold weather advisories are in effect for all of Minnesota from Sunday night through Monday morning for wind chills as low as minus 35 degrees.

An extreme cold warning is also in effect through noon Sunday for northwestern Minnesota for wind chills as low as minus 45 degrees.

Sunday's high temperature will peak just above zero in the afternoon hours under a partly sunny sky.

Winds pick up a little Sunday afternoon, but even more so Sunday night — driving wind chills back as low as minus 35.

This will likely be the metro's longest stretch below zero since February 2021, but it was the coldest air since January 2019.

Temps stay below average all week in the teens for highs. Snow chances remain minimal, if not absent, all week as well.

Temps may reach the 20s in the metro by next weekend.