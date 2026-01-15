Light snow to roll across Twin Cities late Thursday

The Twin Cities will see a small temperature bump Thursday with highs near 30 degrees — but do not let it fool you. Light snow develops through the afternoon and evening, especially in eastern Minnesota.

Thursday night into Friday, periods of light snow continue. Western Wisconsin has the best chance to pick up 3 to 4 inches, while eastern Minnesota stays closer to 1 to 2 inches.

On Friday, winds ramp up from the northwest. Falling snow combined with gusts could lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility, mainly in open areas.

Colder air settles back in for the weekend and into next week. Highs fall back into the teens with sharp wind chills and little real warmup in sight.