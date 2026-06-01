Increasing sunshine on Monday in Twin Cities; more rain later this week

The Twin Cities will dry out and warm up on the first day of meteorological summer.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s as sunshine and blue skies increase throughout the day. A spotty morning shower is possible, but the bulk of the rain has moved out.

Tuesday will be dry and sunny, with highs climbing to the mid-80s.

Our next best chance for rain comes Wednesday night into Thursday. There will be more storm chances over the weekend.

Dew points are going to rise later in the week, making for a muggy stretch.