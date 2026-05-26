Highs near 90 in Twin Cities Tuesday, with storms possible in the evening

Tuesday will be hot and humid in the Twin Cities, with highs near 90 and thunderstorms possible later in the day.

The window for those isolated storms begins after 5 or 6 p.m., and they may produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

WCCO

Highs will be similar on Wednesday, with a few spotty storms possible in southern Minnesota.

Thursday will be pleasant and quieter, with lower humidity and highs easing back into the 80s.

Comfortable late May weather will settle in over the weekend, with sunshine, dry conditions and highs in the lower 80s.