Hot, humid Tuesday before possibly severe storms arrive in Twin Cities
Tuesday will be hot and humid in the Twin Cities, with air quality concerns starting midday and storm chances arriving overnight.
Highs will be in the low 90s. Up north, a heat advisory will be in place from noon to 8 p.m.
An air quality alert will be in effect in the metro and central Minnesota from noon to 9 p.m. for ground ozone.
Later in the evening, storms will originate out west before possibly banding together and pushing through the metro after midnight. Damaging winds will be the main concern.
A NEXT Weather Alert will be in place Wednesday as we see the highest severe weather threat of the week. Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.
A few storms could linger into Thursday as cooler air arrives. Highs will return to the 70s on Friday.
The weekend looks quiet, with comfortable temperatures and limited rain chances.