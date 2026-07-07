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Weather Forecast

Hot, humid Tuesday in Twin Cities, with storms set to arrive late

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

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Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day in the Twin Cities, with possibly severe storms arriving late.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, and it will be humid.

The best chance for storms in the metro arrives Tuesday night. Clouds will stream in from out west before the threat arrives, likely around 8 p.m. Strong winds and hail are possible.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday before conditions gradually improve. After that, dry weather will return for the rest of the week, with seasonable summer temperatures.

Heat and humidity will build heading into next week, with increasing potential for a prolonged hot stretch.

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