Hot, humid Tuesday in Twin Cities, with storms set to arrive late

Tuesday will be another hot and sunny day in the Twin Cities, with possibly severe storms arriving late.

Highs will be in the upper 80s, and it will be humid.

The best chance for storms in the metro arrives Tuesday night. Clouds will stream in from out west before the threat arrives, likely around 8 p.m. Strong winds and hail are possible.

A few showers and thunderstorms may linger into Wednesday before conditions gradually improve. After that, dry weather will return for the rest of the week, with seasonable summer temperatures.

Heat and humidity will build heading into next week, with increasing potential for a prolonged hot stretch.