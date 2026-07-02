Hot, dry Thursday in Twin Cities before possible overnight storms

Thursday will be hot and dry in the Twin Cities, with plenty of sunshine.

Highs will top out near 90, with no meaningful storm risk during the daytime.

A storm complex will develop in the Dakotas at night, with possible impacts in Minnesota during the overnight hours or early Friday morning.

Friday's highs will be in the 80s, with another round of storms possible by night.

Additional rounds of storms are possible over the Fourth of July weekend, including on the holiday itself. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.